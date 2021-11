PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Pikeville Panthers are going back to Lexington for the Class 1A state title game as they beat Raceland Friday night by a final of 36-7. They will play Russellville on Friday December 3rd at noon from Kroger Field. Here are the highlights that aired on the final Football Friday Night of 2021.

