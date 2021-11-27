Advertisement

Police investigating stabbing

Waverly Police is investigating a stabbing that happened early Friday morning.
Waverly Police is investigating a stabbing that happened early Friday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One man had to be flown to the hospital after a stabbing early Friday morning at a sports bar, according to the Waverly Police Department.

Chief John Winfield said officers were called to Denny’s Dog House around 2:10 a.m. after a report of a dispute involving a man outside the bar with a gun. By the time officers arrived on scene, everyone who was involved had left the area.

About 10 minutes later, Waverly Police were told a man arrived at Adena Pike Hospital with a stab wound from the reported argument at the bar. The victim had to be flown to another hospital to receive care. There is no word on the condition of the victim.

No arrests have been made at this time as officers continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Waverly Police Department or you can anonymously submit information through their website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man, woman found dead by sheriff’s deputies
31-year old Jacqueline Burgess facing charges after methamphetamine and a smoking device are...
Report of suspicious vehicle ends in drug arrest
On Sept. 13, Oak Hill Police found 39-year-old Johnnie Edwards unresponsive inside of a car...
Second arrest made following Oak Hill man’s overdose death
An attorney and former city councilman accused of human trafficking has died.
Attorney accused of human trafficking dies
Shoppers flock to the Huntington Mall early for Black Friday shopping.
Black Friday shopping frenzy makes a comeback at Huntington Mall

Latest News

The First Annual Holly Jolly Brawley event kicked of Friday evening.
‘Holly Jolly Brawley’ event brings dozens to downtown Charleston, packs businesses
'Holly Jolly Brawley' packs businesses
Friendly rivals duke it out on Thanksgiving Day
A flushing look into the 73rd Annual Commode Bowl
Crews battled a fire in a West Virginia State University dorm room Friday evening
Crews battle fire in WVSU dorm room