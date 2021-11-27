Police investigating stabbing

WAVERLY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One man had to be flown to the hospital after a stabbing early Friday morning at a sports bar, according to the Waverly Police Department.

Chief John Winfield said officers were called to Denny’s Dog House around 2:10 a.m. after a report of a dispute involving a man outside the bar with a gun. By the time officers arrived on scene, everyone who was involved had left the area.

About 10 minutes later, Waverly Police were told a man arrived at Adena Pike Hospital with a stab wound from the reported argument at the bar. The victim had to be flown to another hospital to receive care. There is no word on the condition of the victim.

No arrests have been made at this time as officers continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Waverly Police Department or you can anonymously submit information through their website.

