Prestonsburg Police identify suspect in theft case

Public Assistance Needed
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Prestonsburg police said they have now identified a suspect in a theft case.

In a Facebook post, they said, “Thanks to public assistance, the suspect has been identified!!”

Original Story:

The City of Prestonsburg Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect.

Police said theft occurred at Pink Elephant Gun and Pawn. They said the man pictured entered and stole a semiautomatic handgun, left and returned.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the City of Prestonsburg Police Department at (606) 886-1010 or message them on Facebook.

Police say you may remain anonymous.

