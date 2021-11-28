Car accident causes major backup on I-64

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cars are backed up for several miles along I-64 East in Putnam County near Mile Marker 41 around Teays Valley after a four car crash.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in the incident which happened just before 2 p.m.

Initially both lanes were closed and the scene was cleared around 3:30 p.m. but backup and delays are expected as traffic remains congested in the area.

Drivers tell us they’ve been sitting in traffic several miles from the scene for nearly an hour with very little movement.

