Advertisement

Deputies ask for help identifying suspect in armed robbery

Deputies say a man robbed Max's Place in Marmet with a sawed off shotgun.
Deputies say a man robbed Max's Place in Marmet with a sawed off shotgun.(Kanawha County Sheriff Office)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARMET, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a man caught on camera robbing a business in Marmet early Sunday morning.

Deputies say a man robbed Max’s Place around 2:30 a.m. to 2:45 a.m. with a sawed off shotgun. The suspect stole money from the business and deputies said he fled in a silver sedan.

During the robbery there were three people inside the building including the clerk but the sheriff’s office said no one was injured.

Deputies are looking for a man with ‘bright blue eyes’ wearing a dark coat, a neon yellow shirt, dark pants and brown boots.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact their office at 304-357-0169, through social media messaging, or anonymously through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies are on scene of an incident where an armed male suspect has...
Armed male suspect barricaded in home
An attorney and former city councilman accused of human trafficking has died.
Attorney accused of human trafficking dies
Police are on-scene of a vehicle accident along 8th Avenue in Huntington.
Police investigating fatal car accident
Waverly Police is investigating a stabbing that happened early Friday morning.
Police investigating stabbing
Man, woman found dead by sheriff’s deputies

Latest News

Police are on-scene of a vehicle accident along 8th Avenue in Huntington.
Police investigating fatal car accident
Public Assistance Needed
Prestonsburg Police identify suspect in theft case
The red bags given at Small Business Saturday in Pikeville contained a map and 10 "downtown...
City of Pikeville hosts Small Business Saturday
Two homes caught fire Saturday afternoon in Institute.
Firefighters battle flames near hillside