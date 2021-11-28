Deputies ask for help identifying suspect in armed robbery

MARMET, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a man caught on camera robbing a business in Marmet early Sunday morning.

Deputies say a man robbed Max’s Place around 2:30 a.m. to 2:45 a.m. with a sawed off shotgun. The suspect stole money from the business and deputies said he fled in a silver sedan.

During the robbery there were three people inside the building including the clerk but the sheriff’s office said no one was injured.

Deputies are looking for a man with ‘bright blue eyes’ wearing a dark coat, a neon yellow shirt, dark pants and brown boots.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact their office at 304-357-0169, through social media messaging, or anonymously through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.