Major shuffling in AP Top 25

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The final regular season Associated Press college football poll was released Sunday and the Georgia Bulldogs are still the top team in college football. After trouncing Ohio State, Michigan catapulted to second with Cincinnati, Alabama and Oklahoma State rounding out the top five. After beating Louisville, the Kentucky Wildcats resurfaced back in the rankings at number 25. Here’s the full list.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (62) 12-0 1550 1

2. Michigan 11-1 1449 6

3. Cincinnati 12-0 1422 4

4. Alabama 11-1 1388 3

5. Oklahoma St. 11-1 1291 7

6. Notre Dame 11-1 1264 5

7. Ohio St. 10-2 1147 2

8. Mississippi 10-2 1105 8

9. Baylor 10-2 1066 9

10. Oregon 10-2 932 11

11. Michigan St. 10-2 877 12

12. BYU 10-2 839 13

13. Oklahoma 10-2 837 10

14. Utah 9-3 667 16

15. Iowa 10-2 662 17

16. Houston 11-1 603 19

17. Pittsburgh 10-2 589 20

18. Wake Forest 10-2 485 21

19. San Diego St. 11-1 416 22

20. Louisiana-Lafayette 11-1 317 23

21. NC State 9-3 310 24

22. Clemson 9-3 269 -

23. Arkansas 8-4 214 25

24. Texas A&M 8-4 117 14

25. Kentucky 9-3 82 -

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian St. 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi St. 7, Penn St. 5, Army 5, Fresno St. 1.

