Police investigating car accident

Police are on-scene of a vehicle accident along 8th Avenue in Huntington.
Police are on-scene of a vehicle accident along 8th Avenue in Huntington.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are on-scene of a vehicle accident along 8th Avenue in Huntington.

Huntington Police, Huntington Fire, Cabell EMS and Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputies are responding.

The West Virginia Division of Highways says the road closed around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Drivers are having to turn onto Midland Trail. At least one truck is involved.

Keep checking back for more information as it becomes available.

