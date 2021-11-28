Retail experts prepare Kentucky shoppers for Cyber Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Retailers are ramping up for one of the biggest shopping days of the season.

Many Kentuckians will log on to snag some holiday deals, but there is concern over shipping delays and sold out items.

Steve McClain, director of communications and public affairs for the Kentucky Retail Federation said, with our logged in lifestyle, more and more people prefer to shop online rather than in stores.

He said there are some things customers should look out for:

1. Know where you’re shopping.

“Scammers are really crafty about changing one letter and copying what looks like the legitimate store site and it’s actually not,” he said.

McClain said it’s important to make sure you’re using the correct web address.

2. Be careful opening emails.

“If you didn’t order something from a retailer, don’t click on an email that says your package is on the way,” he said.

McClain said some links are fake.

3. Be wary of third party sellers.

“There’s a lot of organized retail theft...a lot of the materials they are stealing they’ll turn around and try to sell on a third party website,” McClain said. “You may not be getting authentic materials.”

4. Be prepared to see sold out stickers.

“The message got out early that there are some supply chain issues and a lot of people have been shopping earlier,” he said.

He said shoppers should snatch up what they can, as soon as they can.

5. Shop Small when possible

“Look at those local, independent retailers who may have access to something that larger retailers may not have,” McClain said. “We have seen that a lot of Kentucky retailers have switched to locally made products.”

McClain said items made in our own backyard are often easier to get.

He said Thanksgiving weekend shopping numbers should be released this week, and said he expects to see similar trends from last year.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.