UK crushes the Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Make it three in a row for the Kentucky Wildcats over in-state rival as they beat Louisville Saturday night by a final of 52-21 and are taking home the Governors’ Cup. UK ran wild in this game totalling 364 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns with over half of them coming from quarterback Will Levis.

Kentucky wins their 9th game of the year while the Cards fall to 6-6. Both teams will now have to wait until next Sunday to find out where they are going bowling in December.

