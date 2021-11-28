Advertisement

UK crushes the Cards

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is held up by teammate guard Austin Dotson (61) after...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is held up by teammate guard Austin Dotson (61) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Make it three in a row for the Kentucky Wildcats over in-state rival as they beat Louisville Saturday night by a final of 52-21 and are taking home the Governors’ Cup. UK ran wild in this game totalling 364 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns with over half of them coming from quarterback Will Levis.

Kentucky wins their 9th game of the year while the Cards fall to 6-6. Both teams will now have to wait until next Sunday to find out where they are going bowling in December.

