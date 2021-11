LAWRENCE, Ks. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers earned their 6th win of the year Saturday night and are now bowl eligible. They beat Kansas 34-28 behind Leddie Browns’ 156 yards rushing and Jarret Doege’s three touchdown passes.

WVU is now 6-6 on the year and await a bowl invite when they start coming out next Sunday. This story will be updated.

