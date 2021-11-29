Advertisement

1st WV girls hoops rankings are released

Huntington High wins 1st ever Class AAAA state title
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the girls high school basketball season starting Tuesday, here are the first rankings from the Associated Press.

Team Pts

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (9) 99

2. Cabell Midland (1) 88

3. George Washington 65

4. Morgantown 59

5. Wheeling Park 54

6. Woodrow Wilson 37

7. Parkersburg 24

8. Greenbrier East 19

9. Martinsburg 17

(tie) Bridgeport 17

(tie) Buckhannon-Upshur 17

Others receiving votes: Jefferson 14, Capital 13, Parkersburg South 8, Hurricane 8, University 7, Spring Valley 4.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (8) 98

2. Nitro (2) 82

3. North Marion 76

4. Logan 73

5. Wayne 47

6. PikeView 39

7. Winfield 29

8. Lincoln County 15

9. Hampshire 14

10. Midland Trail 12

Others receiving votes: Lewis County 11, Sissonville 10, Independence 8, Shady Spring 8, East Fairmont 8, Philip Barbour 6, Keyser 5, Herbert Hoover 4, Wheeling Central 4, Lincoln 3, Elkins 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (9) 99

2. Parkersburg Catholic (1) 91

3. Frankfort 66

(tie) Williamstown 66

5. Petersburg 54

6. Charleston Catholic 46

7. St. Marys 36

8. Mingo Central 26

9. Ritchie County 22

10. Ravenswood 14

Others receiving votes: Summers County 12, Chapmanville 5, Trinity 5, Poca 3, Roane County 2.

Class A

1. Tug Valley (4) 80

2. Cameron (1) 71

3. Tucker County (1) 68

4. St Joseph (3) 65

5. Calhoun (1) 59

6. Gilmer County 50

7. Webster County 46

8. River View 35

9. James Monroe 16

10. Madonna 15

Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 12, Tolsia 10, Sherman 8, Doddridge County 7, Clay-Battelle 3, Wahama 3, Man 2.

