AgTech Leader education facility opens at Floyd County School of Innovation

MARTIN, Ky. (WSAZ) - AgTech leader AppHarvest announced on Monday its seventh expansion of the container farm educational program.

The container farm program launched in 2018. Each retrofitted shipping container acts as a hands-on agricultural classroom for students, allowing them to grow and provide fresh leafy greens to their classmates and those in need in their communities.

AppHarvest has opened container farms in Eastern Kentucky at Madison Central High School in Richmond; Breathitt High School in Jackson; Shelby Valley High School in Pikeville; and Rowan County Senior High School and AppHarvest’s flagship farm at Rockcastle County High School in Morehead.

“In Kentucky, we have an abundance of rainwater, and by using technology, we can grow 30 times the amount on an open field farm on an acre,” Jonathan Webb, founder and CEO of AppHarvest, said. “We’re showing students what’s possible.”

Inside the controlled temperature container, students can grow an equivalent of three to five acres of leafy greens all year long. The greens harvested will go to feed students and families within the district.

“This is going to save millions of lives moving forward, especially with the change of weather patterns, with water drying up in the West,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This is special. These FFA students are going to have more hands-on experience with the latest agriculture technology than anyone else in this country or perhaps in this world.”

Webb says the company plans to expand its container farm program to 20 different schools across the state.

