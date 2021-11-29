Arrest made after police chase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 37-year-old man from Huntington was arrested early Monday, Nov. 29, following a brief vehicle pursuit.

At approximately 2:50 a.m., Huntington Police Department patrol officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue for several traffic violations. The vehicle failed to stop and a brief pursuit ensued.

The fleeing vehicle was believed to have driven the wrong way onto the 31st Street Bridge ramp. As officers went to check the bridge and ensure no one had been hit by the vehicle, they discovered the fleeing vehicle had hit the bridge and was disabled. Officers quickly found the driver nearby and took him into custody.

Justin Michael Elliott, 37, of Huntington, was charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others, being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.