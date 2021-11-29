Advertisement

Catalytic converters stolen from commercial trucks

Investigators need your help finding whoever stole catalytic converters from commercial trucks...
Investigators need your help finding whoever stole catalytic converters from commercial trucks in Mingo County.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Investigators need your help finding whoever stole catalytic converters from commercial trucks in Mingo County.

Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Monday morning in the U.S. 119 area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office at 304-235-0300. Sheriff Joe Smith and Deputy Max Mounts are the investigating officers.

