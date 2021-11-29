Catalytic converters stolen from commercial trucks

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Investigators need your help finding whoever stole catalytic converters from commercial trucks in Mingo County.

Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Monday morning in the U.S. 119 area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office at 304-235-0300. Sheriff Joe Smith and Deputy Max Mounts are the investigating officers.

