COVID-19 W.Va. | 20 additional deaths, 3,105 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 29, 2021, there are currently 5,991 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,837 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 48-year old male from Nicholas County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, a 53-year old female from Taylor County, a 55-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, a 63-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 64-year old male from Lincoln County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 49-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Berkeley County, a 54-year old female from Jefferson County, a 97-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Logan County, an 88-year old female from Randolph County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 95-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old female from Jefferson County, and an 89-year old female from Preston County.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 18 counties are color-coded red. Two counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

7,813 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

As of Monday, 566 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 182 have been admitted to the ICU and 104 are on ventilators.

283,170 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 63 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 54 percent of that population, is fully vaccinated.

56,577 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (51), Berkeley (526), Boone (84), Braxton (41), Brooke (76), Cabell (253), Calhoun (27), Clay (21), Doddridge (28), Fayette (196), Gilmer (12), Grant (56), Greenbrier (72), Hampshire (84), Hancock (101), Hardy (61), Harrison (263), Jackson (66), Jefferson (236), Kanawha (399), Lewis (92), Lincoln (59), Logan (89), Marion (180), Marshall (117), Mason (86), McDowell (81), Mercer (287), Mineral (96), Mingo (101), Monongalia (177), Monroe (37), Morgan (88), Nicholas (162), Ohio (174), Pendleton (39), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (23), Preston (115), Putnam (181), Raleigh (263), Randolph (48), Ritchie (18), Roane (37), Summers (34), Taylor (78), Tucker (6), Tyler (34), Upshur (84), Wayne (90), Webster (60), Wetzel (57), Wirt (26), Wood (258), Wyoming (43). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

