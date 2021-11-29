Advertisement

Duke moves to #1 in hoops

Kentucky climbs to 9th spot
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) looks to pass the ball around North Florida's Carter Hendricksen...
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) looks to pass the ball around North Florida's Carter Hendricksen (3) and Jacob Crews (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, WV - (WSAZ) After beating top ranked Gonzaga Friday night, the Duke Blue Devils are the new number one team in college basketball. The Kentucky Wildcats jumped from 10th to 9th and they host Central Michigan tonight at 7 p.m. from Rupp Arena. Here’s the full list of teams from the Week 4 rankings.

1 Duke (51) 7-0

2 Purdue (9) 6-0

3 Gonzaga (1) 6-1

4 Baylor 7-0

5 UCLA 6-1

6 Villanova 4-2

7 Texas 4-1

8 Kansas 5-1

9 Kentucky 5-1

10 Arkansas 6-0

11 Arizona 6-0

12 BYU 6-0

13 Tennessee 4-1

14 Florida 6-0

15 Houston 5-1

16 Alabama 6-1

17 UConn 6-1

18 Memphis 5-1

19 Iowa State 6-0

20 USC 6-0

21 Auburn 5-1

22 Michigan State 5-2

23 Wisconsin 5-1

24 Michigan 4-2

25 Seton Hall 5-1

Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, Iowa 9, North Carolina 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Wake Forest 2, Louisville 2, Iona 1, Ohio 1

