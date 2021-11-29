Advertisement

Firefighters fight massive flames at home in Middleport

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews were called to knock down massive flames reported at a home in Middleport, Ohio Monday.

Officials confirm that the fire began at a home along Second Avenue.

Everyone inside the home managed to get out safely, officials say.

No other information has been released at this time.

Firefighters fight flames at home along Second Avenue in Meigs County, Ohio.
Firefighters fight flames at home along Second Avenue in Meigs County, Ohio.(Middleport Police Chief)

