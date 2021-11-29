Advertisement

Holiday frauds and scams with AARP

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

AARP on scams
AARP on scams(wsaz)
AARP on scams
AARP on scams(wsaz)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on-scene of a vehicle accident along 8th Avenue in Huntington.
Police investigating fatal car accident
An accident slowed down I64 eastbound Sunday
Car accident causes major backup on I-64
Crash closes I-64 East at 29th St. Exit.
One lane of I-64 reopens after semi overturns
Several law enforcement agencies are on scene of an incident where an armed male suspect has...
Armed male suspect barricaded in home
Deputies say a man robbed Max's Place in Marmet with a sawed off shotgun.
Deputies ask for help identifying suspect in armed robbery

Latest News

Presents with a purpose
Presents with a purpose
Peek inside National Geographic's photography vault
Peek inside National Geographic’s photography vault
Kick Off The Holiday Giving Season Online
Giving Tuesday with Facebook
National Epilepsy Awareness Month
National Epilepsy Awareness Month
Open ACA Enrollment with WV Navigator
Open ACA Enrollment with WV Navigator