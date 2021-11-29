Advertisement

I-64 closed after semi overturns

I-64 East is closed at the 29th St. Exit in Cabell County after a semi overturned early Monday...
I-64 East is closed at the 29th St. Exit in Cabell County after a semi overturned early Monday morning(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 East is closed at the 29th St. Exit after a semi overturned.

The crash happened a little after 2 Monday morning.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off at the 29th St. exit, to Rt. 60 where vehicles can get back onto I-64 at either Merritts Creek or the Huntington Mall.

Westbound traffic on I-64 is unaffected.

Dispatchers tell us there is no word on injuries but there is fuel leakage from the crash that is causing the shutdown.

Eastbound lanes are expected to be shutdown for several hours.

