Main road of Ashland closed

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - All four lanes of Greenup Avenue in Ashland are closed to traffic.

Ashland police say workers are dealing with a power outage and had to close the road for safety of the workers.

Only 17 customers are affected by the outage. However, traffic is stopped while the line is repaired at one power pole.

They have no estimate on when traffic will be allowed again. You can detour to Winchester Avenue or other streets to get around it.

