Major accident closes parts of I-79 North

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have been called out for a car accident Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. on I-79 North near mile marker 9 around the Frame Road exit.

Dispatchers say there are at least two patients with injuries and three vehicles involved.

All northbound traffic is being diverted off Exit 5. They say at this time one southbound lane is closed as well.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

