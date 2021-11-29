Neighbors experience holiday weekend break-ins

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several homes were broken into during the weekend in the Highlawn area of Huntington.

“The one I’ll really miss is the one that’s a little handsaw that I use to make stuff. I’m a model railroader,” homeowner Greg Foster said.

Foster has lived in his home near St. Mary’s Medical Center for almost four years but woke up Sunday morning and realized something was amiss.

“I saw the gate wide open, and it’s never open,” he said. “The door to the garage was unlocked, and there was a suitcase in here open, and a jacket laying on the floor.”

Sometime late Saturday night, someone used an object to pry open the locked door to his outbuilding. They snatched tools, saws and toolboxes.

Foster initially said he wasn’t going to contact police because he figured it was a lost cause, but officers tell him they’re glad he did.

“They need information on what’s being stolen and what they can look for in the pawn shop, not only here but in surrounding areas,” Foster said.

Huntington Police took at least two reports during the holiday weekend of reported burglaries in that same neighborhood.

Foster tells WSAZ, there isn’t a whole lot he could do differently. He believes thieves and burglars will do whatever it takes to score goods or items, some not even holding that much value.

“One of the saws was 20 years old,” he said. “This is a very nice street, very nice. Quiet, very peaceful, no through traffic.”

The neighborhood is also full of home security systems, surveillance and doorbell cameras -- and even a neighborhood watch program.

“They know what they’re doing,” Foster said. “They know how to work and get by all that stuff. They can go quick, bang and gone.”

Other neighbors say they are also missing tools, but other high-priced items were skipped over and left untouched entirely.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.