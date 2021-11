HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here for more information on WV Navigator.

Get help signing up for healthcare on Tuesday, November 30 at the Cabell County Public Library from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or on Friday, December 3 at the Huntington Mall from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.