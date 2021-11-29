Advertisement

State seeks to re-vaccinate patients who got diluted shots

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia health officials say they are working with a family-owned pharmacy to re-vaccinate patients after the pharmacies in Hancock County distributed “overly-diluted” shots of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

According to news reports, the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, the Bureau for Public Health and partners from the Joint Interagency Task Force for Vaccines are working with Davis Brothers Pharmacy to contact patients 12 years and older who received Pfizer vaccinations between April and November.

The pharmacy’s vaccination efforts in New Cumberland and Chester have been put on pause since November 17. The Board of Pharmacy has issued a cease and desist letter while an investigation is currently underway.

Health officials say other COVID-19 vaccines were not affected by the dosing error.

