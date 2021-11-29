Turnpike traffic up 30 percent Thanksgiving week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike was up nearly 30 percent during the week of Thanksgiving, the West Virginia Department of Transportation reports Monday.

Nearly 733,000 vehicles went through Turnpike toll booths between Tuesday, November 23, 2021 and Sunday, Nov\ember 28, almost 30 percent more than during the same period in 2020.

The busiest days on the Turnpike were the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday.

Nearly 157,000 vehicles went through Turnpike toll booths on Wednesday, November 24, while more than 165,000 passed through on Sunday, November 28.

“Most of the cars I was seeing were out-of-state cars, which means thousands of people went home with pleasant memories of their trip through West Virginia,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

Over the holiday week, members of the West Virginia State Police and the state Courtesy Patrol helped Turnpike motorists who would have otherwise been stranded. In one case, the Courtesy Patrol changed a tire for a couple who got a flat not far from a Turnpike toll booth. In another, they provided fuel for a woman who thought she had enough gas to get to the next exit, but didn’t.

