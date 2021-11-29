Advertisement

Up and down temperature days in the week ahead

Back to school starts with fresh polar chill
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Back to school starts with fresh polar chill

After a mild and wind-swept Sunday a fresh cold air mass is seeping in this Sunday night. So while sundown temperatures hovered in the mid 40, a slackening of the late night wind was set to help accentuate the overnight chill. By dawn lows in the frosted 20s will be complemented by the clear winter skies overhead.

Monday will see some early flurries in the high country giving way to a blue sky and brisk late November day. Afternoon highs will be 5-8 degrees colder than normal, but not too hard to take in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will see skies trend partly sunny though with a quickening southwest wind, temperatures will start well above freezing (35-40 for many). Afternoon highs should make the 50s thereby setting a trend for the rest of week.

Wednesday a tad more cloud cover may try to hold highs down though at a 55 degree forecasted high the day will be pleasant.

