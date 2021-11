CEREDO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -All westbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 2 in Ceredo are closed due to a vehicle crash Sunday evening.

Kenova Police Chief Bob Sullivan says traffic is being diverted at exit 6 in the west end of Huntington and they are assisting officers.

Tow trucks are headed to the scene but are having difficulty accessing the crash site.

