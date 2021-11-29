Advertisement

Wooten’s Garage fire ruled accidental by Fire Marshal

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large fire at an auto repair garage in Huntington has been ruled an accident by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire at Wooten’s Garage occurred on November 24 in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigation revealed that the fire was caused by gas vapors being ignited while a fuel system on a vehicle was being repaired at Wooten’s Garage.

Crews fight a massive fire along Third Avenue in downtown Huntington.
Crews fight a massive fire along Third Avenue in downtown Huntington.(WSAZ with permission)

Huntington Fire Department units were sent to the fire at approximately 3:39 p.m. on November 24.

Additional units were immediately requested as flames spread to an apartment building on the west side of the garage.

The fire destroyed Wooten’s, the apartment building, six vehicles and damaged a business on the east side of Wooten’s.

Two mechanics who were at Wooten’s at the time of the fire escaped without injuries and immediately notified authorities.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigation also revealed that Dickie Anderson, a retired Huntington firefighter who was at a nearby restaurant when the structure fire started, alerted seven people in the apartment building on the west side of Wooten’s. Anderson’s quick actions gave those inside enough time to escape.

Fire destroys downtown Huntington automotive garage, damages two other buildings

