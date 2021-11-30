COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 additional deaths, 780 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 30, 2021, there are currently 5,800 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 31 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,868 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 54-year old male from Wayne County, a 77-year old male from Mason County, a 53-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old female from Harrison County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Fayette County, a 70-year old female from Harrison County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, a 104-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Marion County, a 61-year old female from Putnam County, a 67-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 93-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 83-year old female from Logan County, an 84-year old male from Nicholas County, an 80-year old female from Webster County, an 81-year old male from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Hancock County, an 82-year old male from Marion County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, a 63-year old male from Mineral County, a 58-year old male from Cabell County, a 76-year old male from Jackson County, a 76-year old female from Marion County, a 77-year old male from Hardy County, a 95-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, and a 47-year old female from Wirt County.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 17 counties are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. Three are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

7,813 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, 566 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 182 have been admitted to the IC and 104 are on ventilators.

284,125 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications after testing positive.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 62 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 52 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

68,279 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (45), Berkeley (521), Boone (78), Braxton (34), Brooke (73), Cabell (265), Calhoun (27), Clay (21), Doddridge (29), Fayette (177), Gilmer (10), Grant (50), Greenbrier (70), Hampshire (91), Hancock (97), Hardy (61), Harrison (267), Jackson (61), Jefferson (229), Kanawha (380), Lewis (86), Lincoln (61), Logan (95), Marion (174), Marshall (115), Mason (62), McDowell (59), Mercer (277), Mineral (95), Mingo (109), Monongalia (177), Monroe (42), Morgan (81), Nicholas (156), Ohio (180), Pendleton (30), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (16), Preston (107), Putnam (176), Raleigh (253), Randolph (55), Ritchie (13), Roane (41), Summers (29), Taylor (63), Tucker (5), Tyler (27), Upshur (84), Wayne (94), Webster (43), Wetzel (54), Wirt (23), Wood (272), Wyoming (39). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

