Dry November ends in parched style

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late Monday evening the WSAZ.COM Doppler radar site is lighting up as what appears to be a swath of light snow is moving through. While there are snow flakes up in the clouds, the dry air that has taken hold here at the end of November is sapping the moisture from those flurries. That’s a phenomenon known as virga and simply put the flurries in the clouds are evaporating before they reach the ground.

Tuesday will dawn with a red sky sunrise as leftover high clouds bend and refract the incoming solar light. Temperatures will be chilly in the 30s but not nearly as cold as the 20s we saw on Monday. After a chilled start, the day will turn partly sunny, breezy and milder by afternoon when highs will make the 50s. November will end with less than 50% of normal rainfall as only 1.5″ of rain will have fallen for most of the region. The month will also end with no snow an unusual event in itself.

December begins on Wednesday when clouded skies will muster a few showers, though amounts will again be rather un-inspiring on the order of a tenth of an inch. Highs in the 50s will again be seasonably cool.

Thursday and Friday will see highs soar into the 60s as a feel of spring envelopes the air. But if you think that the last 60 degree air of the air we will feel, think again as the climate may be mild right through mid month.

