The happy construction worker

St. Albans, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traveling through interstate construction can bring frustration and frowns. Construction worker Leon Brock is trying to change that.

Brock waves peace signs and flashes smiles all day long as he guides traffic at the St. Albans construction zone on I64.

Motorists have taken notice.

WSAZ received several emails about Brock’s fun loving nature that’s on display in the middle of construction chaos.

Brock says, ”When they come through I take care of them. I make sure they get through where they are gong to and keep everybody safe. I just show respect.”

He hollers and waves and keeps the enthusiasm up day after day.

Leon has received gifts of food gift cards and even new construction boots from drivers who have been uplifted by his friendly flagging.

“You make them smile. I love my job. I love my local people,” says Brock.

Leon is from the westside of Charleston and says he’s proud to be “304 all day long”. He works for Brayman Construction and Trumbull, a joint venture. The company is working the 4 miles construction zone around St. Albans.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.