Head-on collision shuts down U.S. 33
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A head-on collision shut down U.S. 33 at the Meigs and Athens County line overnight.
Dispatchers tell WSAZ the call came in around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Two people were flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital.
As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews were working to get the cars out of the road and re-open U.S. 33.
U.S. 33 is expected to re-open between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
