Head-on collision shuts down U.S. 33

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A head-on collision shut down U.S. 33 at the Meigs and Athens County line overnight.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the call came in around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Two people were flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews were working to get the cars out of the road and re-open U.S. 33.

U.S. 33 is expected to re-open between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

