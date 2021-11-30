Advertisement

HHS preparing for Super Six

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time since 2013, Huntington High is competing in Wheeling as they will be playing in the Class AAA title game. They are taking on Martinsburg Saturday at noon from Wheeling Island Stadium. On Monday, WSAZ stopped by HHS’s practice as head coach Billy Seals and senior Max Wentz reflected on the progress this team made from this time last year where they finished sub .500.

