Mark Stoops agrees to contract extension

LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021(UK Athletics)
By UK Sport Information
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Mark Stoops, who has coached the University of Kentucky football team to one of the most successful eras in school history, has agreed in principle to a contract extension with amended terms, UK Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart announced Tuesday.

The contract will run through June 2028 and continues guaranteed extensions for any season with seven wins (one-year extension) or 10 wins (two-year extension).  The agreement takes into account the Wildcats’ current 9-3 campaign, which already had earned a one-year extension through June 2027, regardless of the outcome of UK’s upcoming bowl game.

The contract has been agreed upon and is in the process of getting signatures. The amended terms will be confirmed upon completion of the contract.

“We have been in discussion with Coach Stoops in recent weeks and are excited about his ongoing commitment to Kentucky,” Barnhart said. “Coach Stoops has done an outstanding job in building the UK football program and we look forward to continued success under his leadership.”

“Our football and athletics programs have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to success for our students -- on the field and in the classroom,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “Our football program, under Coach Stoops, has only strengthened the commitment that we have as an institution to putting students first in everything that we do. We are preparing our students for lives of meaning and purpose when they leave UK, no matter what path they take.”

“I’m excited to continue to build this program to national prominence,” Stoops said.  “We’re on our way and I’m more confident in Kentucky football than I’ve ever been.

“I thank President Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart for their support.  The continuity among us for the last nine years is extremely valuable and I’m looking forward to more success together.

“Mitch and I came to an agreement a week or two ago and shook hands on it Saturday afternoon. This process is a compliment to our relationship.”

Stoops’ first season at Kentucky was 2013.  Taking over a team that had gone 2-10 the season prior to his arrival, Stoops methodically built the program by equaling or surpassing the previous year’s record for six consecutive seasons.

