More than $1.2 million in federal funding to help with severe weather relief

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) – Federal assistance is on its way to four West Virginia counties ravaged by ice and flooding early this year.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., made the announcement Tuesday about the $1,236,867 in funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The funds will go toward weather-relief efforts in Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo, and Wayne counties. Severe storms, including ice storms and flooding, hit those counties in February and March.

“Our state was hit hard by severe storms and subsequent flooding earlier this year,” said Capito, a ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, in a news release. “People were stranded at home, roads were damaged, and power outages spread throughout the area. This funding is critical for ongoing repair and recovery efforts in Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo, and Wayne counties, and I’m glad to help bring these needed resources to West Virginia.”

Manchin said in the release, “West Virginia has continued to face severe weather in recent years, including heavy winter storms at the beginning of the year. Our communities in Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo and Wayne were hit hard, and these funds are critical to the recovery efforts across the region. As the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill funding is distributed, I will continue advocating for rural states like West Virginia to receive their fair share of funding to prepare for severe weather events so our communities can be protected.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.