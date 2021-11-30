Advertisement

Nigerian man pleads guilty to ‘romance fraud’ in our region

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Nigeria who allegedly took part in “romance fraud” pleaded guilty Monday to receiving many thousands of dollars in stolen money.

Augustine Amechi, 24, who has been living in Huntington, was involved in the activity from at least 2018 to March of this year, according to a release from U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson’s office.

Amechi, who was indicted in April, attended Marshall University during the alleged fraudulent activity. According to a release from Thompson’s office, “Amechi admitted that romance fraud victims were convinced to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons to bank accounts controlled by him in Cabell County. "

Altogether, investigators say more than $300,000 was put in various accounts held by Amechi, as well as mailed in cash payments. As many as 37 victims were involved, and more than $15,000 was sent to bank accounts in Nigeria.

Amechi, who’s scheduled to be sentenced March 7, faces up to 10 years imprisonment and at least $192,700 to be paid in restitution.

