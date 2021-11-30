ODOT crews prepare for State Route 378 slide repair project

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Transportation on Tuesday afternoon conducted an on-site inspection of state Route 378. They concentrated on the area between mile markers 6 and 7 where the road has slipped in the past.

“Our maintenance crews did some repairs years ago to keep the road up, but now it’s getting to the point where it needs a permanent fix,” said ODOT District 9 Public Information Officer Matt McGuire.

McGuire says many slipping issues are hard to see on the surface, and the problem is often hidden under the road. In spring or early summer of 2022, ODOT will begin a repair project to keep the road from slipping.

“They’ll drill down until they hit bedrock and get about 10 feet into the stone and then they’ll drop I-beams,” McGuire said.

This project has been prioritized by $35 million in federal funding that Gov. Mike DeWine has designated for slip repair projects.

“These are projects that tend to have a high impact on traffic,” McGuire said. “It can take a long time to get through all of that rock.”

Once construction begins, state Route 378 will be closed for 90 days. The local detour will be from S.R. 378 to T.R. 101 to T.R. 168 and is approximately 3.5 miles. The state detour will be S.R. 378 to S.R. 217 to S.R. 141 and is approximately 10.5 miles. McGuire says these are the kinds of projects that need attention before the road becomes dangerous.

“Worst case scenario would be if the earth would give away to the point where the entire road collapses. That could be an incredible safety hazard and something we never want to see. We always want to try to be as proactive as possible and take care of things before they become that bigger issue,” McGuire said.

The total cost of the project is $1.9 million, with 80% being federally funded and 20% being state funded.

