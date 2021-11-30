Advertisement

Special Metals, Union to meet Tuesday

Negotiations between Special Metals and the United Steelworker Union resume Tuesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Special Metals company officials and union members are set to meet Tuesday and try to reach an end to the nearly two month old strike.

According to United Steelworkers Local 40 Union President Chad Thompson, the meeting is set for 10 a.m. at the Double Tree Hotel in Huntington. Talks are schedule to continue until December 2nd if needed.

About 450 members of United Steelworkers Local 40 walked out Oct. 1 after failing to reach an agreement with management at the factory.

The two sides were expected to meet December 14th to resume talks.

A spokesperson at the union hall told us it’s a matter of unfair labor practice.

Our voicemails this week to the communications office at Precision Castparts Corp., the parent company of Special Metals, have so far garnered no response.

