Advertisement

Trails closed at New River Gorge due to wildland fire

Closures are in effect in the Beauty Mountain area of the New River Gorge National Park and...
Closures are in effect in the Beauty Mountain area of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve due to a wildland fire.(New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Facebook Page)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Closures are in effect in the Beauty Mountain area of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve due to a wildland fire.

According to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Facebook page, the Nuttallburg, Keeneys Creek Rail Trail and the Headhouse Trail will be closed. These closures include the climbing areas from Short Creek to the Cirque.

Fire crews are working to battle the wildland fire in the Lansing-Edmond area. Please use caution if you are traveling on those local roads.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes I-64 East at 29th St. Exit.
Traffic moving on I-64 East again after semi rollover
Matthew Hammack, 27 of Charleston, WV was arrested and charged with falsely reporting an...
Man arrested for falsely reporting an emergency
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Vehicle crash
Vehicle accident closes parts of I-64W
All four lanes of Greenup Avenue in Ashland are closed near the bridges that cross the Ohio...
Main roadway of Ashland closed

Latest News

Leon Brock flashes smiles and peace signs directing traffic in the construction zone at the St....
The happy construction worker
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 additional deaths, 780 new cases
Cabell Huntington Hospital, Union workers resume negotiations
Cabell Huntington Hospital, Union workers resume negotiations
Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday