Trails closed at New River Gorge due to wildland fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Closures are in effect in the Beauty Mountain area of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve due to a wildland fire.

According to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Facebook page, the Nuttallburg, Keeneys Creek Rail Trail and the Headhouse Trail will be closed. These closures include the climbing areas from Short Creek to the Cirque.

Fire crews are working to battle the wildland fire in the Lansing-Edmond area. Please use caution if you are traveling on those local roads.

