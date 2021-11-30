Advertisement

The Treasure Trove at Barboursville Middle School

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Barboursville Middle School will be hosting their first Vendor and Craft fair, ‘The Treasure Trove’ on Saturday, December 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be unique gifts available as well as sweet treats and goodies! Hotdogs, soups, hot chocolate and a coffee bar will be available for purchase as well! Go out and join Barboursville Middle School for a unique shopping experience, while supporting your local school and community.

The Treasure Trove at Barboursville Middle School
The Treasure Trove at Barboursville Middle School

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes I-64 East at 29th St. Exit.
Traffic moving on I-64 East again after semi rollover
Matthew Hammack, 27 of Charleston, WV was arrested and charged with falsely reporting an...
Man arrested for falsely reporting an emergency
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
The home went up in flames just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Sutton Volunteer...
More than 100-year-old home goes up in flames; teen helps rescue owner
A man from Nigeria who allegedly took part in “romance fraud” pleaded guilty Monday to...
Nigerian man pleads guilty to ‘romance fraud’ in our region

Latest News

Christmas experiments with Mr. Science
Christmas experiments with Mr. Science
Mountain State Reptile & Amphibian Rescue
Mountain State Reptile & Amphibian Rescue
Emergency crews respond to an incident involving injuries Tuesday outside of Cabell Huntington...
Replacement workers fight outside Cabell Huntington Hospital, one injured
Leon Brock flashes smiles and peace signs directing traffic in the construction zone at the St....
The happy construction worker