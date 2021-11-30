Union leaders say offer from hospital to go up for vote soon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Huntington Hospital has made an offer in an attempt to end a strike that first began on November 3 as members of the service workers union walked off the job.

SEIU confirms the offer was made by the hospital on Tuesday.

SEIU maintains that the strike is still on going.

Union leaders say they are, “waiting on clarifying answers from the hospital on the offer and it will likely go to a vote tomorrow (Wednesday) night.”

Cabell Huntington Hospital said for many years it has covered health care premiums at 100 percent. It’s now asking union members to contribute, on average, less than 5 percent of their families total health care costs. The hospital says the premiums are affordable and that workers are paid at the top of their market.

Service Employees International Union District #1199 disagrees. It contends the hospital is attempting to take away 10 percent of wages and accuses it of committing unfair labor practices.

Union workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital announced Tuesday night they will strike beginning at noon Wednesday. Wednesday at noon more than a 1,000 workers walked out of the hospital.

Last week, the two sides argued over a temporary restraining order in Cabell County Circuit Court. The order pertains to conduct of picketers. The union says it agrees with the majority of the court’s terms, but takes issue with attempts to control aspects of the picketers’ speech and movement.

The judge scheduled a full evidentiary hearing on the restraining order for December 10. In the meantime, he urged both sides to try and reach a compromise on the terms of a permanent order.

If no compromise is reached, and they need additional time in December, he will schedule another hearing for January.

