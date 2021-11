LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.

Smith is a broadcast journalism graduate of the University of Kentucky and currently works as a news reporter in WHAS11 Louisville.

She will now go on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel.

Congratulations to 2020 #UKGrad Elle Smith — Miss USA 2021! 🎉👏 https://t.co/57F9aWuBKI — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) November 30, 2021

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.