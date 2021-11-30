Vacant home catches fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant home caught fire early Tuesday morning in the Westmoreland area of Charleston.

It happened in the 400 block of Mary Street.

Firefighters on scene tell us it started in the basement and spread to the first floor.

No one was hurt.

Charleston’s fire chief says the fire is considered suspicious.

He says it’s possible a homeless person was inside trying to stay warm when the fire started.

