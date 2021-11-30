Advertisement

Vacant home catches fire in Charleston

A vacant home caught fire early Tuesday morning in the Westmoreland area of Charleston.
A vacant home caught fire early Tuesday morning in the Westmoreland area of Charleston.(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant home caught fire early Tuesday morning in the Westmoreland area of Charleston.

It happened in the 400 block of Mary Street.

Firefighters on scene tell us it started in the basement and spread to the first floor.

No one was hurt.

Charleston’s fire chief says the fire is considered suspicious.

He says it’s possible a homeless person was inside trying to stay warm when the fire started.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes I-64 East at 29th St. Exit.
Traffic moving on I-64 East again after semi rollover
Matthew Hammack, 27 of Charleston, WV was arrested and charged with falsely reporting an...
Man arrested for falsely reporting an emergency
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Vehicle crash
Vehicle accident closes parts of I-64W
All four lanes of Greenup Avenue in Ashland are closed near the bridges that cross the Ohio...
Main roadway of Ashland closed

Latest News

Generic image of crash scene
U.S. 33 reopens after head-on collision
The home went up in flames just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Sutton Volunteer...
More than 100-year-old home goes up in flames; teen helps rescue owner
K9 Deputy to receive vest donation
K9 Deputy to receive vest donation
Kenova lights up memorial Christmas tree
Kenova lights up memorial Christmas tree