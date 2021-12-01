Appalachian Regional Healthcare finalizes purchase of Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center

PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Inc. (ARH) announced Wednesday it has finalized the purchase of the Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Paintsville, Ky., and its associated clinic operations in Johnson and Magoffin counties.

ARH assumed ownership and operations of the facilities at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, December 1. The Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center will now operate as Paintsville ARH Hospital becoming the 14th member of the ARH system.

“Both ARH and Paul B. Hall have long histories with strong teams of dedicated and compassionate healthcare professionals. We are excited to welcome the nearly 250 team members at Paintsville into the ARH family and look forward to expanding ARH services in the Big Sandy region,” said ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips. “As a member of the ARH system, the hospital will benefit from the collective stability and strength of our multi-hospital system while continuing to provide the exceptional level of care for which it has consistently been recognized over the years.”

Rocky Massey, who has served as Community CEO for ARH hospitals in West Virginia and has been heavily involved in the acquisition team for the purchase of Paul B. Hall, has stepped into the role as Interim Community CEO for Paintsville ARH Hospital.

Paul B. Hall is a 72-bed acute-care hospital located in Paintsville, Kentucky, with members of the medical staff representing many specialties including surgery, neurology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, cardiology, radiology, urology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, oncology. The hospital has been awarded Joint Commission Top Performer distinction four years in a row.

The Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center has been a part of the Paintsville community since 1920, first as Paintsville Medical Center and then as Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center, with the opening of a newly constructed medical center building in 1982.

