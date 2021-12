VANCEBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The road back to Rupp Arena began tonight for the Ashland Tomcats as they beat Lewis County by a final of 83-35. The Tomcats’ next games are at the Marshall County Hoopfest on December 3rd and 4th. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.