Charleston USPS processing plant prepares for holiday season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last holiday season, the United States Postal Service handled a record 1.1 billion packages -- an increase of nearly 48%.

“Every year we see an increase in packages. It’s skyrocketed, definitely the last two years,” said Wendy Hall, manager of in-plant support at the Charleston Processing and Distribution Center.

The Charleston postal plant processes mail for the majority of West Virginia, Ashland and Pikeville, Kentucky, as well as northern Virginia.

Last year, the Charleston plant processed more than 4.6 million packages in December alone.

“We are actually looking at that or more this holiday season,” Hall said.

This year, they have hired an additional 164 employees for the holiday peak season, and they are running package processing machines for 20 hours per day. They have also leased a 30,000-square-foot building to process packages.

“That still gives maintenance time to work on the machines for the additional four hours, but it’s pretty much a 24-hour operation,” Hall said.

The plant has two machines that sort packages. Clerks help the boxes run smoothly, through, as the machine has cameras that sort them to where they need to go.

“They position the box so the address is up, and they position it a certain way so it will flow onto the machine properly. And then as it goes through, those cameras read the address and the bar code,” Hall said.

They also have four machines that sort mail all the way down to the order of a carriers route.

People could see slowdowns in mail delivery after USPS implemented new service standards in October, but Susan Wright, the USPS West Virginia spokesperson, says that won’t impact everyone.

“Our service standards change really doesn’t involve 60% of the mail, so we are shifting some of our package volume and mail to ground transportation, which is actually more reliable and it is certainly less expensive,” Wright said.

She said the busiest shipping and delivery week will be the week of Dec. 13.

To get mail and packages delivered on time, first class mail needs to be sent out by Dec. 17, and priority mail by Dec. 18.

