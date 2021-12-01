Climber suffers serious injuries in fall

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A climber suffered serious injuries Tuesday after a fall near the Kevin Ritchie Bridge on U.S. 19, according to the Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters say it happened around 4 p.m. on the Meadow River. The victim, a rock climber, fell about 60 feet off a cliff downstream from the bridge.

The climber was flown by helicopter to CAMC in Charleston in critical but stable condition.

Firefighters from several departments responded to the scene, including Wilderness, Summersville and Kesslers Cross Lanes.

