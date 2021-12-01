Construction company faces vandalism and theft

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - For the last couple of days, employees of Thoroughbred Construction Group in Ironton have been showing up to work with thousands of dollars worth of tools, equipment, and catalytic converters no longer there for them.

On Saturday evening, the president of the company says security footage shows at least two people breaking in and stealing belongings.

“It was kind of an expensive hit for us, obviously, plus it shut down our production -- just not being able to get the vehicles on the road to do our jobs that put our customers back and set our business back … Our guys got hours hit, so it was kind of a big trickle effect to a lot of people,” said Michael Roth, president of Thoroughbred Construction Group.

Roth said five catalytic converters were stolen, as well as several pieces of expensive tools and equipment they depend on -- totaling around $12,000.

While Roth remains hopeful insurance will help cover some of the cost, he says the company will have to pay out of pocket for a majority of those costs, which comes from the stolen converters -- he estimates around $8,000 to $10,000.

“It’s definitely a setback,” Roth said. “We could have done other good things with that.”

The Ironton Police Department says they have not identified any suspects. However, police say they have a possible suspect vehicle description. From the video footage, they say it appears to be an early 2000s model black Ford F-150 pickup truck.

