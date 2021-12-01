Country Christmas with Love Joy Ministries

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

This is the ninth Country Christmas which blesses Wayne County, W.Va. and Lawrence Co. Ky.

Love Joy Ministries hopes to provide toys, gifts , food, and lots of Christmas cheer to these areas.

The event is happening on Saturday, December 4 at noon at 205 Bulldog Lane at the community center.

Click here for more information on Love Joy Ministries.

