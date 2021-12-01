COVID-19 W.Va. | 27 additional deaths, 1,155 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 1, 2021, there are currently 6,267 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 27 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,895 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Braxton County, a 92-year old female from Hardy County, a 77-year old male from Marion County, a 70-year old female from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Lincoln County, a 92-year old female from Pleasants County, a 68-year old male from Preston County, an 83-year old female from Tyler County, a 56-year old female from Calhoun County, a 63-year old male from Clay County, a 46-year old male from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Nicholas County, a 96-year old female from Mineral County, an 82-year old male from Grant County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Webster County, an 85-year old male from Mingo County, a 71-year old male from Ohio County, a 78-year old male from Nicholas County, a 64-year old male from Ohio County, a 79-year old female from Mingo County, a 27-year old female from Putnam County, a 64-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 67-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old male from Jackson County, and an 86-year old female from Marion County.

The state’s County Alert System shows 18 counties in the red, indicating a high transmission rate in those counties. Two are color-coded green on the map, indicating a low transmission rate.

9,244 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported so far.

As of Wednesday, 569 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital. 190 have been admitted to the ICU and 94 are on ventilators.

284,787 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, the DHHR reports 62 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 52 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (57), Berkeley (540), Boone (79), Braxton (35), Brooke (88), Cabell (289), Calhoun (34), Clay (23), Doddridge (31), Fayette (157), Gilmer (11), Grant (53), Greenbrier (72), Hampshire (98), Hancock (95), Hardy (61), Harrison (303), Jackson (66), Jefferson (262), Kanawha (401), Lewis (112), Lincoln (73), Logan (124), Marion (191), Marshall (109), Mason (59), McDowell (65), Mercer (283), Mineral (98), Mingo (123), Monongalia (203), Monroe (41), Morgan (79), Nicholas (170), Ohio (171), Pendleton (32), Pleasants (19), Pocahontas (23), Preston (131), Putnam (183), Raleigh (287), Randolph (60), Ritchie (21), Roane (46), Summers (30), Taylor (74), Tucker (8), Tyler (24), Upshur (84), Wayne (100), Webster (52), Wetzel (66), Wirt (26), Wood (301), Wyoming (44). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

